Delhi Confidential: Balancing Act

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

FOR BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Thursday was a day of balancing his political and official roles. He was to come to the national capital to attend the Niti Aayog meeting but could not as he had to be in Patna on the day BJP chief Amit Shah was visiting. The meeting with his ally was important for his party’s political future. So he had to participate in the Niti Aayog meeting via video conference. He raised some very significant points at the CM sub-group meeting headed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on aligning MGNREGA to agriculture sector.

Clearing The Air

THE VAGARIES of multiple agencies have started ailing the yet to be launched National Health Protection Mission too. After the health ministry came out with a notification on entitlement being linked to Aadhaar, the National Health Agency, which will be the nodal agency for NHPM implementation, brought out a hasty clarification that Aadhaar is “desirable”, not must. The confusion over the launch is visible as the pressure of meeting the deadline is mounting.

To Be Continued

ALTHOUGH THERE have been questions over the impact of the Sampark for Samarthan programme launched by party chief Amit Shah to reach out to prominent personalities to communicate about the achievements of the NDA government, the BJP claims that the programme’s success has prompted the party leadership to continue it. When Shah launched the programme in May, the target was to reach out to one lakh prominent personalities. The target has been achieved, but many who enthusiastically took up the mission, started enjoying the meeting, selfie photo sessions and the campaign about it. So the programme will continue till a directive to conclude it comes, said party leaders.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App