Delhi confidential: First Meeting

A group of Opposition politicians met physically on Friday. For almost all of them, it was their first physical meeting post-lockdown. Before attending a virtual meeting with the Election Commission, leaders of the grand alliance in Bihar — including Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil, RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha, RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) — met at Constitution Club. They were joined by Left’s Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. While the Left is still not officially part of the grand alliance, their joining the meeting is seen as an indication of the parties coming together to fight the NDA in Bihar.

Sweet Development

Political developments in Rajasthan have drawn a number of visitors to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s official residence in Delhi. All the visitors — be they politicians or mediapersons — got one thing for certain, Shekhawat made sure they were treated to cookies and cakes. He proudly told them they were home-made. His daughter Suhasini’s favourite pastime is baking, and she distributes the goodies among her friends and family who, according to Shekhawat, enjoy them thoroughly. With his residence being frequented by people from his constituency, too, the kitchen would be busy.

Unusual Oath

In another pandemic-induced first, members recently elected to the Rajya Sabha will for the first time take oath in the chamber of the House between sessions. Usually members take the oath during the session, and when Parliament is not in session it is done in the chairman’s chamber. But the 61 members who have been elected/re-elected include two chairpersons of Parliamentary committees, which have to resume meetings. Meetings cannot be convened until the chairpersons take oath, and re-elected members cannot attend them until they take oath. So, to maintain social distancing, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will administer oath in the chamber of the House on July 22. The members will be allowed one guest each.

New Date

A meeting of the joint select committee on data protection scheduled for Friday was postponed to July 27 due to concerns about quorum amid Covid-related travel restrictions, even as committee members tweeted about the timeline. In reply to BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s tweet that he had to quarantine himself after a committee secretariat staff member tested positive, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh wrote on July 14, “Sorry to hear about this Rajeev. take care. this means you will not make it for the committee on data security on 17th that has been called at 3 days notice?” A day later, Ramesh wrote that the meeting had been postponed, adding, “Why we cannot meet virtually bewilders all members!”

