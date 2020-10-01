Delhi Confidential: Poll Mode

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Nearly three weeks after Congress president Sonia Gandhi set up a Central Election Authority for holding elections for the post of party chief, the authority has started work in that direction. Taking the first step, the Madhusudan Mistry-headed CEA has asked state units to submit an updated list of AICC delegates, who elect the Congress president. Internal election in the Congress was last held in 2017, hence the list of AICC delegates which was prepared then needs updating. The Congress is hoping to convene an AICC session in January or February to elect a new president.

Post Revamp

In the works for some time, the internal order to rationalise top-level posts being operated in the Railway Board was issued on Wednesday. Affecting all cadres, elements of a large number of joint secretary-level posts as well as a few Higher Administrative Grade-level posts have been sent out of Railway Board to various zonal railways. This means that some officers who have been incumbents in posts that are no longer operated in the ministry will have to be transferred out. Over the years, elements of posts from zonal railways were brought in and operated in the ministry. After the exercise, ordered by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the strength of the organised services in the ministry is reduced to 136 from 160. And the posts are to be released immediately, as per the order.

Testing Time

Quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19, Environment Secretary R P Gupta held a virtual session and addressed Indian Forest Service probationers. While Gupta’s bout has not been severe, a camp has been running on the premises of Indira Paryavaran Bhavan for the past week, in which staffers in the Environment Ministry can get antigen tests done. The tests have proved useful, as several in the ministry have tested positive and have been sent into quarantine. One of them being Joint Secretary Media Manju Pandey.

