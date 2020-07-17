Delhi Confidential: Probe Call

LJP national president Chirag Paswan. (File) LJP national president Chirag Paswan. (File)

Even as Bihar Assembly polls are nearing and seat distribution talks among NDA allies are set to begin, the LJP has taken a dig at the state government over the collapse of a portion of a bridge. In a tweet on Thursday, LJP national president Chirag Paswan said, “Any work done with public money should be carried out maintaining quality standards. Incidents like this raise questions in the public eye over zero corruption. The LJP demands a high-level probe to punish the guilty quickly.”

Loud Silence

Amid Rajasthan’s political crisis, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s silence has been a talking point and BJP leaders did not hide their unhappiness about it in their private conversations. However, BJP’s ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal did not mince his words in public. According to him, Raje tried to save the Ashok Gehlot government. His allegation that Raje had called many Congress MLAs close to her to support Gehlot has been doing the rounds in BJP corridors. Beniwal even said he had proof that Raje had called Jat MLAs in Sikar and Nagaur districts to urge them to keep a distance from Sachin Pilot. Beniwal’s tweet appeared to have pleased many senior BJP leaders.

Immunity Boost

The Health Ministry seems to be suggesting Ayurveda and Homoeopathy as immunity boosting solutions. When unions representing Central government employees met Health Ministry top brass this month to discuss problems being faced by CGHS beneficiaries in the pandemic, one of their demands was that the ministry supply drugs that help boost immunity as it is key in times of Covid-19. The ministry officials told the delegation that for this, dispensaries of Ayush ministry would be able to supply Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines that could boost immunity.

