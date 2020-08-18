Delhi Confidential: Age Bar

LJP national president Chirag Paswan.

The festering animosity between Bihar’s ruling JD(U) and ally LJP in the run-up to the Assembly elections seems to contain a jarring personal note, too. LJP leaders say party president Chirag Paswan and Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar have spoken rarely in the past year, most recently only for the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Nitish, they say, often refers to the age difference between the two leaders, which seems to have irked Chirag. These leaders say Paswan junior, who has been attacking Nitish in what is seen as posturing, is not too happy with the CM’s apparent belief that he will speak seriously only with Ram Vilas Paswan, Union minister and Chirag’s father, to iron out differences.

No Word On Letter

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha’s tweet on Monday — that some 100 Congress leaders have written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC — was a topic of discussion in party circles. While the Congress officially denied the existence of any such letter, leaders speculated about it and wondered who all could have signed it. Some said Congress leaders may talk behind the back and may even go public, but will never sign letters. Some others said a group of senior leaders indeed wanted to write to Sonia but the plan was aborted after intervention from a top leader close to the Congress president.

All In Neighbourhood

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is likely to go to Dhaka this week for a day-long trip. This comes at a time when India has concerns about China’s growing influence in Bangladesh. And with Pakistan making overtures towards Bangladesh, it has added a layer of anxiety in South Block.

