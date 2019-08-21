Bhupinder Singh Hooda congress haryana elections

THERE IS much speculation that Bhupinder Singh Hooda could part ways with the Congress. Two days ago, he backed the BJP government on the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, declared himself the chief ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Assembly polls with or without his party’s support and asserted his party had “lost its way” and was no longer the old Congress. Amid all the rumours, Hooda was at Vir Bhoomi, Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial, on Tuesday morning to pay homage to the late prime minister on his 75th birth anniversary. Many party leaders were surprised and are trying to decipher the conflicting signals sent by the Haryana Congress veteran.

Helping Hand

MINUTES AFTER the Delhi High Court rejected senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea in the INX media case, Congress’s top legal minds knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court. Among them were Abhishek Singhvi and Kapil Sibal. Singhvi then sat with Chidambaram for more than two hours in his chamber, finalising legal strategy for the Supreme Court’s next hearing on Wednesday. However, Singhvi will not be in Supreme Court on the day of hearing. He will be in Chhattisgarh for another case.

For Environment

LESS THAN a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, appealed to people to shun single-use plastic, the Lok Sabha Secretariat banned the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles in the Parliament House complex. While ministers may be taking their own time trying to figure out how they can respond best to the Prime Minister’s appeal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken the first step forward.