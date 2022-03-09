Delhi Confidential: Opening The Doors

UNION LABOUR Minister Bhupender Yadav decided to mark Women’s Day by kicking off an unusual project. Around 8 am on Tuesday, a group of 50 women – engaged in brick kilns and rolling bidis – arrived at the minister’s official residence. They were provided extensive health check-ups, specifically to verify if they had been impacted adversely by their work. These 50 women will now be monitored by the ministry for the next six months, with similar medical check-ups every month, to assess their health. Depending on the findings, the ministry will then scale up the project to cover women working in similar hazardous sectors. Yadav also invited Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to interact with the women. Irani said Yadav’s project was testimony to the fact that in this government, “not only are the doors of the ministries open to the people, but that of the ministers as well”.

Easing Curbs WITH THE Covid situation easing, Parliament, which is set to resume next week, will go back to less stringent measures that were in place during the Winter Session. Both Houses will begin at 11 am and function full day. The members will sit in their respective chambers and galleries, unlike in the first leg of the Budget Session when they were spread across both the Houses, and Rajya Sabha met in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening. Sources said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla discussed the seating arrangement for the second part of Budget Session. The Secretaries General of both Houses also discussed the issue in the context of the pandemic’s third wave abating. Veteran’s Voice THE USUAL grumble in legal circles that arbitrators charge high found its way to a Supreme Court hearing before Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. While there is a fixed cap, arbitrators, many former judges, regularly charge more, especially in cases involving large corporates. The man who belled the cat, asking for court directive to regulate fee, was the unrivalled veteran of the Bar – Attorney General for India K K Venugopal.