Delhi Confidential: On-field Huddles

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and senior officials of the ministry will huddle for several back-to-back meetings centred on wildlife this week. Meetings of the Wildlife Board standing committee, Central Zoo Authority, and Wildlife Institute of India Society are slated to be held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in line with the trend of wildlife body meetings on-field. Yadav is also likely to visit Annamalai Tiger Reserve and Parambikulam Wildlife Sanctuary.

Tea Break

One of the stops on BJP president Nitin Nabin’s packed itinerary in Uttar Pradesh soon after arrival on Saturday was the popular ‘Sharma Ji Ki Chai’ shop in Lucknow. Located near the BJP’s headquarters in Hazratganj, Nabin, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, the party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Pankaj Chaudhary and the party’s senior leaders from the state were among those who halted for a quick tea and ‘bun maska’. Party workers welcomed Nabin at 40 locations on the way from the airport to the party headquarters.