Delhi Confidential: By The Book

UNION MINISTER for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav is known for putting in long hours at work, reaching office at 9 am and not leaving before 8 pm. And to inspire his staff to make the best use of their work days, Yadav has gifted them the book The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma, the author of the best-selling Monk who sold his Ferrari. In the book, the leadership guru propagates waking up early in the morning and productively using the first couple of hours.