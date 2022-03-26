Delhi Confidential: By The Book

March 26, 2022 2:56:08 am
UNION MINISTER for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav is known for putting in long hours at work, reaching office at 9 am and not leaving before 8 pm. And to inspire his staff to make the best use of their work days, Yadav has gifted them the book The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma, the author of the best-selling Monk who sold his Ferrari. In the book, the leadership guru propagates waking up early in the morning and productively using the first couple of hours.
Term Extension
WHILE HIS five-year term is drawing to a close in May, Prof Tariq Mansoor, the vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, will stay on in his post with the government granting him an extension. Prof Mansoor will hold the post for another one year or till a successor is appointed. In 2021-22, the Centre had filled the vacant posts of vice-chancellors in 20 Central Universities (CU). Currently, there are four CUs functioning under in-charge VCs, according to information shared by the government in Rajya Sabha on March 16. Incidentally, the decision to extend Prof Mansoor’s term comes at a time when the AMU’s academic council is expected to take a call on whether or not it will adopt the central universities common entrance test for undergraduate admissions from the next academic session.
