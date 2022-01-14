Delhi confidential: Close Watch

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday released the biennial India State of the Forest Report, which assesses the country’s forest and tree resources. But not satisfied with a two-year assessment, the minister has decided that he will now set up an internal study group in the ministry. This group will not only analyse the findings of the report more comprehensively, but will also formulate plans on how community participation in forest conservation can be enhanced.

Start-up Challenge

PARSHOTTAM RUPALA, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on Thursday inaugurated the “Fisheries Start-up Grand Challenge”, which is aimed at promoting entrepreneurs in fisheries and aquaculture sector and also to promote innovative start-up ideas. The challenge will remain open for 45 days for entries. According to the ministry, the shortlisted start-ups will get a cash grant of Rs 2 lakh each. In the final round, a grant of up to Rs 20 lakh (general category) and Rs 30 lakh (SC/ST/Women) will be given to the winners for transforming their ideas into effective pilots, the ministry said.

The Nudge

AS PART of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ series of events, the Ayush Ministry will organise a ‘Surya Namaskar’ programme on Friday, which is expected to have around 75 lakh participants across the country. In this regard, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday wrote to vice-chancellors of all universities, principals of colleges and directors of higher education institutes, requesting them to take part in the initiative. Incidentally, in December, the UGC had issued a circular to higher education institutes, requesting them to have their students perform Surya Namaskar. That circular had drawn criticism from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which claimed that Islam forbade such a form of “sun worship”.