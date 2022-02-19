Delhi confidential: Staggered Celebrations

THE CABINET turned up in full strength Friday evening at the wedding of their colleague Bhupender Yadav’s daughter at his 9, Motilal Nehru Marg residence. The restricted wedding event, which was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, was arranged keeping in mind the high security nature of the guests as well as Covid protocols. Yadav, the Environment and Labour Minister, had in fact staggered the wedding celebrations over the week, keeping in mind the Covid protocols. For his daughter’s engagement, he had invited officers from both his ministries. On Monday, kicked off the celebrations with an event in his village, attended by guests from Haryana and Rajasthan. On Tuesday, colleagues from Bihar and Jharkhand were invited for lunch and party members from Gujarat and Maharashtra attended dinner. In the middle of the celebrations, the minister managed to squeeze out time for official commitments — a cabinet meeting and a speech at World Sustainable Development Summit among others.