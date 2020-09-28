Delhi Confidential: Retained Again

Bhupender Yadav

In the national team BJP chief J P Nadda picked Saturday, Bhupender Yadav, who retained his position as general secretary, has a unique distinction of being in the national office bearers’ team continuously for a decade now. Yadav has worked under party presidents Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and now Nadda.

Talk Of Reshuffle

With Sonia Gandhi back in India, there is talk of yet another reshuffle in the Congress. This time, many AICC secretaries and some state presidents could be replaced. With Randeep Singh Surjewala becoming general secretary, the communication department is going to get a new head. Those in the reckoning include Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate. Some among the 23 letter writers are interested, but it is to be seen whether Sonia entrusts one among them with such a key job.

Action-Reaction

The appointment of A P Abdullakutty as BJP vice-president has triggered protests from party leaders in Kerala, which goes to polls next year. Party insiders said state BJP leaders have complained to the leadership. While the central leadership explains the appointment of Abdullakutty and that of Tom Vadakkan as national spokesperson as part of its “Operation Kerala” ahead of the Assembly polls, state leaders point out they have been sidelined for long. Even the RSS unit, considered to be one of the most active in the country, said the party has been accommodating personalities from outside and ignoring those who worked for the organisation.

