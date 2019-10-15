Delhi Confidential: Legal Concerns

The government, it is said, is a major litigant. Why not explore alternate methods of resolving disputes involving the government to lessen the huge pendency of cases? This was the question posed by Bhupender Yadav, chairman of the Department Related Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, to the Legal Affairs Secretary of the Government of India at the third meeting of the committee on Monday. Yadav said the committee was keen to know the number of cases in which the government is the litigant and sought detailed response from the Department of Legal Affairs to a questionnaire to be sent to it in the matter.

Protest On Back-burner

While Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Narendra Modi’s economic policies, which he said were destroying the economy and boosting poverty, there was no buzz in the Congress on a nationwide agitation it had planned a month ago to highlight the “grim economic situation”. The party had planned to hold a “massive nationwide” agitation between October 15 and 25. It was decided at a meet chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on September 12. But, with party leaders busy campaigning in Haryana and Maharashtra and a string of by-elections coming up, there is no word on the agitation as of now.

Boosting Numbers

The smooth passage of crucial Bills on J&K and triple talaq in the Rajya Sabha had given the ruling BJP confidence in the Upper House. However, the party is not content, it seems. With the party continuing its attempts to get a clear majority in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress, which had used its dominance in the House to stall a number of Bills, appears to be losing more of its numbers to the ruling party. BJP sources said at least two more MPs, who have terms till 2022, are set to join the party. The two MPs — one from a Northeastern state and another from southern Karnataka — have already met BJP chief Amit Shah.