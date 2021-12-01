Delhi confidential: The Insider

WHILE MANY books have been written on the BJP’s emergence, this one has an in-house co-author. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who was in charge of several key states as party general secretary, has co-authored a book — ‘The Rise of the BJP: The Making of the World’s Largest Political Party’ — with economist Ila Patnaik. The book tracks the BJP’s birth, its journey as a successor of the Jana Sangh, and how it pursued the idea of cultural nationalism. Yadav apparently wanted to highlight the defining factors of the BJP’s success story. Being an insider, Yadav’s view on the BJP’s growth is something many newcomers in the party, including some in the government, are keen to understand, said a party leader.

Collateral Hit

DURING QUESTION Hour in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao said banks often refuse to grant loans to politicians, which he termed as insulting. Agreeing with Rao, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said police personnel too find it difficult to get loans as banks look at their “track record”. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quickly clarified that while the spirit of Karad’s response was well-taken, there is no policy which prevents these two categories of public servants from getting loans.

Weekly Update

ON TUESDAY, the Union Health Ministry told the states to share with the public, science-based information on the Omicron variant and the emerging situation, through weekly media briefings. While the Health Ministry has not held regular weekly briefings on the pandemic since October 7, due to a continued decline in Covid-19 cases, the briefings are scheduled to recommence from Thursday.