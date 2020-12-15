Delhi Confidential: Tagore ‘Connection’

Jitin Prasada

The BJP is making an aggressive push in West Bengal and the ruling Trinamool Congress is leaving no stone unturned to defend its citadel. Amid the high-voltage political battle between the two parties, the Congress will this week start rolling out its rallies and begin an exercise at stock-taking. The party’s West Bengal in-charge, Jitin Prasada, will be in the state for three days and his first stop will be a visit to the residence-turned-museum of Rabindranath Tagore. Interestingly, Prasada has a Tagore connection. Hus great-grandfather, Jwala Prasada, who was an ICS officer, was the husband of the Nobel laureate’s niece Sudakshina Tagore. Sudakshina was the daughter of Tagore’s brother Hemendranath Tagore.

All For Cash Crop

While most farmers’ unions are demanding a repeal of the three farm laws, several other farm organisations have expressed their support to these acts. One such union is Shetkari Sanghatna, whose leader Gunvant Patil Hangargekar met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday. After the meeting, Hangargekar said it is unfair that people with money cannot become farmers. The legal framework, he said, should be changed so that people like Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee, who have money, can become farmers.

Taking Tech Forward

The Centre on Monday announced that the telemedicine service of the Health Ministry, which has gained momentum during the pandemic, crossed 1 million teleconsultations. The ministry specifically highlighted the two unique practices adopted by Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. It said that Kerala is using the eSanjeevani OPD to offer health services to inmates of Palakkad District Jail, while Himachal Pradesh has rolled out the tech platform at old-age homes. Kerala and Himachal Pradesh stood at sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in terms of consultation offered through the tech platform.

