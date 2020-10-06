Delhi Confidential: Tie-Up Tactics

Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Will the CPI(M)’s decision to join the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar open the door for an electoral understanding with the grand old party in West Bengal? In the last Assembly election, the CPM’s Bengal unit had a tactical understanding with the Congress without the approval of the central leadership and the central committee disapproved of the pact later. Things could be different this time. Newly appointed state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had been pitching for an alliance to take on CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. The Bengal comrades, too, are keen. It is to be seen whether the central leaders allow an open-tie or resort to ideological posturing again.

Away From Office

Most of the ministers who sit at Krishi Bhavan, which houses several key ministries, are away from office nowadays. While Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell and in hospital for about a month, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is visiting his constituency frequently in view of Assembly bypolls in his home state. Ministers of State are also touring the country to counter Opposition charges and allay farmers’ concerns about the new farm laws. On Monday, MoS Food Raosaheb Patil Danve was in his home state, interacting with farmers in Satara. MoS Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was in Bundelkhand, briefing the media about the

farm laws.

Parcel Poser

As pork was banned in Assam in light of African Swine Flu a few months ago, the movement of the meat into the state was disallowed as was the animal. However, it turns out that several clients have been seeking to send the meat to Assam by railway parcel trains. Recently, upon a query raised internally on whether an NOC for movement of livestock pigs in parcel could be given, top levels pointed out that pigs could not be permitted to be taken to the Guwahati-based North Frontier Railway.

