Delhi confidential: Being Quoted

While Speaker Sumitra Mahajan paid an emotional and lengthy tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lok Sabha, BJP leaders did not fail to quote him at the party headquarters. While heading for a media kiosk to field questions on the election results, BJP national spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri was advised by a colleague in jest, “Haar mat maanna (don’t concede defeat)”. Shastri replied, quoting a Vajpayee poem, “Haar nahi manunga, raar nayi thanunga (will not concede defeat, will begin a new battle).”

Achhe Din Riddle

The BJP’s loss in the elections in five states aroused some interesting comments from some leaders of opposition parties. Playing on the BJP’s 2014 campaign slogan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “ab ki baar, kho di sarkaar (this time we have lost the government).” A more curious tweet came from the official handle of Bihar’s main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which had no role to play in the five states that went to the polls. Playing on another BJP’s slogan, that of ‘Achhe Din’, the party tweeted, “Bure din jaane waale hain, Tejashwi Yadav aane waale hain (bad days are on their way out, Tejashwi Yadav is on his way in).” Why? That’s anyone’s guess.

Lot’s In A Name

The Election Commission website, which is followed by many on the day of poll results for accurate leads, wasn’t updated for two hours on Tuesday morning. This led to complaints, especially on social media, as news channels showed disparate leads, especially for Madhya Pradesh. Nirvachan Sadan was in a mad scramble for an hour as it tried to trace the source of the snag. It turns out that a political party in Mizoram, whose name is more than 60 characters long, was causing problems with the EC’s pagination of counting leads. Once discovered, the problem was fixed.

At The Cong Office

After a roomful of journalists settled in the Congress’s media room at the party’s headquarters Tuesday, they were asked to leave to weed out some “non-media” people. Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s security staff wanted to check everyone, so everyone was made to exit the room and return. Some journalists were upset when on their return they found the chairs occupied. Anand Sharma first tried to calm an angry photojournalist, saying “aaj khushi ka din hai”. Later, RPN Singh told another upset photojournalist, “aap sab log aaj bade saalon baad itni tadaad mein aaye hain”.