Delhi Confidential: Batting For Women

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi

Pointing out that the Income Tax Act taxes a husband for any income accruing from assets transferred as gift to his wife, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has written to Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and asked him to amend the Act. According to Maneka, the provision, framed in the 1960s, goes against the idea of economic empowerment of women, as it assumes that women will not have independent taxable income. Stating that she has received requests from women that the provision deters husbands and fathers-in-law from transferring assets to women, Maneka has asked Goyal to change the law.

Farming Goodwill

Even as reports of agrarian distress emerge from different parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address farmers at several rallies across the country to mark the Central government’s decision to increase minimum support price for kharif crops. Modi, who addressed a ‘Kisan Kalyan Rally’ in Punjab’s Malwa belt on Wednesday, is set to address one in Midnapore, West Bengal, on July 16, followed by a kisan rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on July 21 to highlight the NDA government’s initiatives for the farm sector. He is also likely to address a farmers’ rally in Karnataka subsequently..

Vague On Venue

British MP Baron Alex Carlile, a legal adviser to jailed former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was left scouting for a venue for his press conference at the last minute after the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia cancelled his booking for July 13. After much confusion, the press conference is finally being organised at Le Meridien hotel.

Eminently Confusing

While the HRD Ministry’s decision to grant ‘Institution of Eminence’ tag for the yet-to-be-established Jio Institute of the Reliance Foundation has drawn criticism, and triggered funny digs and parody on social media, the confusion is no less at the BJP headquarters over the announcement made by Prakash Javadekar. A senior BJP leader confessed that after reading the report in newspapers, his daughter had countered him with questions, and that his bid to defend the move was in vain. “If I could not convince my daughter, how will I defend the government’s move to anyone, including a party worker, who raises questions,” he wondered.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App