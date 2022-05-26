Delhi Confidential: Calling The Shots

THE BJP central leadership’s decision to skip B Y Vijayendra – son of party veteran B S Yediyurappa – for the June 3 polls for seven MLC seats in Karnataka has triggered talks in the party circles about the “strong influence” of party general secretary B L Santhosh. Despite rumours that he had been asked to keep away from Karnataka affairs, as claimed by some BJP leaders from the state, Santhosh proved that he still called the shots. Party leaders said that of the four names cleared by the leadership on Tuesday, three were backed by Santhosh. Although a section of party leaders attribute the decision to drop Vijayendra from the candidates list to the long-standing rivalry between Yediyurappa and Santhosh, party sources said the central leadership wants Vijayendra to contest the next Assembly elections and become an MLA, not an MLC.