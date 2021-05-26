Delhi Confidential: Multiple Challenges

The deepening crisis over increasing Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has exacerbated factionalism in the BJP’s state unit. At a time the B S Yediyurappa government in the state is struggling to contain the pandemic situation, a group of disgruntled party MLAs are learnt to have come to Delhi to push for a change in the top leadership in the state. Some of these MLAs have expressed disappointment over the style of the chief minister’s functioning. The infighting — which is apparently deep within the state Cabinet also — seems to have encouraged some senior leaders to lobby for the top post. However, the party’s national leadership did not pay attention to their demands so far. The MLAs, it is learnt, are in touch with a senior central party leader.

Helping Hand

With the BJP deciding against holding celebrations to mark the second anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power, the party has asked its leaders and cadres to reach out to villages and extend a helping hand to those engaged in the battle against the pandemic. Party president J P Nadda has asked state BJP chiefs to see that the party has covered 1 lakh villages with “sewa” for for the second anniversary — on May 30. Among other things, leaders have been asked to conduct blood donation camps and send food kits to villages. As the PM has already cautioned that the pandemic is spreading to rural areas, party leaders believe such services could alleviate its impact in villages.

Pandemic Pleas

On Monday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress’s leader in Lok Sabha, sat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to select the next CBI chief. After the meeting, Chowdhury sought two minutes with the PM. He urged Modi to direct DRDO to set up a 500-bed Covid facility in his district — Murshidabad — using PMCares fund. The Prime Minister is said to have given a positive response. Chowdhury also asked the PM to announce free vaccination for all, pointing out that the situation is very severe now. Modi is learnt to have replied that he understands the situation and that the government is making every effort to procure vaccines.