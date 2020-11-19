Delhi Confidential: Fixing Finer Details

B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s short visit to the national capital on Wednesday seems to have almost finalised the imminent state Cabinet expansion and reshuffle. Yediyurappa was in Delhi to meet BJP president J P Nadda and reportedly brief him about his plans on Cabinet reshuffle as well as the upcoming Assembly session, expected to meet on December 7 for a short session. Before that, the Chief Minister is expected to expand his Cabinet by inducting more MLAs who won the by-elections. With the resignation of C T Ravi, now appointed BJP national general secretary, there is vacancy for seven ministers, but Yediyurappa may keep two or three of vacancies and induct four or five ministers, it is learnt. Nadda gave a warm welcome to Yediyurappa, who led the party to two by-election victories in the state this month, and is is learnt to have handed him a list of candidates the party central leadership wants to be inducted.

Readying Final Assault

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is supervising the BJP’s election preparation in West Bengal, has prepared a 23-point agenda for the state unit to implement at the booth level. It includes downloading the NaMo app for party workers and supporters, assigning five booths each to office-bearers of BJP and the party’s different morchas at the mandal level, updating the membership list, dividing booths into different categories to give responsibilities at different levels, assigning two or three workers at each booth to keep it active always, among others. Another interesting assignment given is to see that lotus – the party’s poll symbol – is pasted in at least five places in each booth. Bengal is scheduled to go to the polls next year.

Wishing In Meeting

As South African President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated his 68th birthday on Tuesday, he was in for a surprise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Ramaphosa on his birthday during his speech at the BRICS summit. Ramaphosa was India’s Republic Day chief guest in 2019.

