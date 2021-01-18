Delhi Confidential: Timely Praise

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose style of functioning, including the latest cabinet reshuffle, has come under criticism from BJP MLAs and leaders, seems to have received a morale boost from none other than Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah, who was in Bengaluru on Saturday to launch police projects, praised Yediyurappa’s leadership in managing the pandemic and taking forward development activities in the state. Leaders close to Yediyurappa said Shah’s praises will certainly be seen as a message for those trying to topple the Chief Minister.

Rare Honour

The Indonesian embassy in New Delhi decided to name a room in the embassy after former Chief minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik, earlier this week. Patnaik has been recognised as a national hero in Indonesia, and the country has awarded him with its highest national award. In the 1940s, Patnaik had flown flights to rescue Indonesian leaders fighting with the Dutch and brought them to Delhi. He was even given honorary citizenship in Indonesia. Outgoing Indonesian envoy Sidharto Suryodipuro inaugurated the room by cutting the Tumpeng Rice (an Indonesian dish).

Push For Equity

With only 16 per cent women participation in institutes and laboratories across the country, the Ministry of Science and Technology has been trying to push gender equity in the science sector — through numbers and a change in attitude. At the Department of Science and Technology, Secretary Professor Ashutosh Sharma has mandated that women scientists will no longer have the prefix of Mrs against their names in official documents. The prefix, the Secretary feels, is a revelation of the gender and marital status of the scientist, a declaration their male colleagues do not have to make or face, and is a hindrance to them being known purely for professional abilities. It is not an official direction, but more an internal guideline.