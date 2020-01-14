Delhi Confidential: A Page-turner

Shripad Yesso Naik Shripad Yesso Naik

The calendar of a government department is rarely hot property when it comes to sales, but the Ayush ministry, headed by MoS (Independent charge) Shripad Yesso Naik, seems to have pulled off a bit of a stunner with its 2020 calendar. The calendar is selling on Amazon, and is selling well, to believe officials. “We are happy to announce that the stock has been replenished. You can place your order now at @amazonIN,” the Ayush ministry’s handle tweeted recently.

Star Questioner

A Vijay Kumar of AIADMK has asked the highest number of 13 starred questions in the last two sessions of Rajya Sabha. He led the 249th session of the House with seven questions to his credit, and stood second in the 250th session with six questions. Santanu Sen of Trinamool Congress was the lead questioner with seven questions in the 250th session. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat conducted an analysis of the participation of the members in Question Hour during the 249th and 250th sessions after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu sought to know details on opportunities that members get to raise questions.

Pulling Away

The BJP does not seem to be in a mood to directly lock horns with the Shiv Sena on sensitive issues. After BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal’s book — Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi — triggered controversy in Maharashtra for comparing Prime Minister Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji, the party has distanced itself from the book. BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh said the party has nothing to do with the book. He, however, ensured that Goyal has expressed his willingness to withdraw the portions that have created controversy. Goyal has also tried to explain that he just wanted to convey that Modi has been working like the Maratha warrior king for the people since 2014.

Condolence Visit

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead a delegation to Oman on Tuesday to convey India’s condolences over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, one of the longest-serving rulers in the Gulf region. Sultan Qaboos, who had studied in Pune, had a soft corner for Indians and was considered a friend of India. New Delhi observed a day of state mourning on Monday over his death.

