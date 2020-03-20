Delhi Confidential: Passion For Ayurveda

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

While speaking on The Institute of Technology and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had a long speech to make. DMK MP A Raja, who was in the Chair, reminded him several times that he had exceeded the time, but Tharoor, an MP from Kerala, where ayurveda has a special place, had a lot to say. He kept asking for three more minutes, but Raja said the time his party had agreed to at the Business Advisory Committee was 17 minutes, and another member may not get time if Tharoor takes the full 17 minutes. When Tharoor finally finished at the 16th minute, Raja advised him to have a mulethi to give relief to his throat. Raja then came to his seat — right in front of the row where Tharoor was seated — and was seen having a discussion with the Congress MP.

Restricting Movement

The authorities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are leaving no stone unturned as coronavirus spreads in mainland India. After a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on Thursday, the Union Territory administration has issued orders restricting helicopter and Dornier aircraft services between its various islands, which only government officials undertaking emergency operations can now use. Similar directions have been issued for movement of ships, and all ship tickets have been withdrawn. Ships are also now to be used only by government officials and professionals of essential services. In an unusual move, the administration has also decided to ban the sale of petrol and diesel to consumers living on the islands.

Insurgent Alert

Coronavirus has put NSCN-IM, the largest Naga insurgent group, on high alert, prompting the outfit to cancel its ‘republic day’ celebrations, held on March 21. On Saturday, it will be observed with a modest prayer session and hoisting of the Naga ‘flag’. Health Kilonser (minister) of the IM’s parallel ‘government’, Dr A Yanthan, has swung into action and is undertaking awareness campaigns among cadres and armed insurgents. The IM’s ‘budget session’ has been postponed, and any visitors to India’s largest insurgent camp — Hebron, a fortress that few are allowed to visit — will be screened as part of COVID-19 precautions.

