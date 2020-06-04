Delhi Confidential: Age No Bar

Attorney General K K Venugopal Attorney General K K Venugopal

Three-year tenures of the government’s key law officers, including that of Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, end within a month. But the government, it is learnt, is keen to retain the nonagenarian Venugopal for the top post given his nearly seven-decade experience and stature at the bar. He is also leading the government’s case in the challenge against dilution of Article 370, among other key constitutional cases. Venugopal’s tenure ends on June 30.

On News Mission

While the BJP leadership has asked its leaders not to make any comment on China, or on the ongoing tension along the LAC, the only leader who is making public comments — be it through articles or interviews — is party general secretary Ram Madhav. Madhav, who speaks on behalf of the party on international affairs, seems to be working hard to remain updated on global developments. He reads and listens daily to Global Times, China Global Television Network (CGTN), South China Morning Post, RT (Russian news channel), Al Jazeera, New York Times, Washington Post and DW-News. On his iPad, Madhav has downloaded 35 media apps, including those of Financial Times and BBC. He also plans to soon join an online course on Chinese history and the country’s rise.

Bharat & India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down a PIL-petitioner’s request to amend Article 1 of the Constitution so as to retain only ‘Bharat’ as the country’s name and do away with its English version ‘India’. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the petitioner, “We can’t do that. India is already called Bharat in the Constitution itself.” The court allowed the petitioner’s request to submit it as a representation to the government.

Real Virtual Strides

The virtual hearings of Supreme Court, which began in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, are making steady strides. According to data, 2,893 advocates joined virtual court hearing before the 10 benches of the top court on Wednesday. In all, 263 main matters, with 102 connected matters, were heard by its different benches during the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.