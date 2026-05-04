Delhi Confidential: First Show

THE CONGRESS on Sunday got its TV panelists and spokespersons together a day ahead of election results in four states and one Union Territory, and prepared them for debates on Monday. Communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh is learnt to have held a briefing, where party leader Pawan Khera made an appearance for the first time since securing anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court in a case lodged in Assam. The gathering also turned into a moment to felicitate Khera and the party’s legal team, led by Abhishek Singhvi, for its work leading to Khera’s bail. Khera was booked for making allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Change in Air

BJP CIRCLES are abuzz with the likelihood of a change at the helm of three to four of the party’s state units, including Delhi, after the Assembly election results are out. Said to be linked to a larger organisational overhaul in its ranks under BJP national president Nitin Nabin, sources said the names of three prominent party leaders from the Capital have been shortlisted for the post.

Talking Point

FORMER CONGRESS MLA Divvya Mahepal Madernna’s attire during a visit to Blavatnik School of Government (University of Oxford) has caught the attention of many in her home state Rajasthan. Sources say that at the last moment, Madernna decided to skip traditional Indian attire and opted for a western dress. She wore it with a British fascinator hat, and a jacket made with the traditional “Pattu” shawl – handwoven woolen textiles from Rajasthan. The Congress leader delivered a talk at the school on “women, power and public life in India”. But it was her choice of attire that became a talking point in not just Oxford, but also back home.

Ladakh Lessons

S P Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, visited Ladakh on Saturday and held a review meeting with officials of the newly formed Changthang district. The meeting took place on the banks of Pangong Lake. Senior officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry and other departments focused on regional development and livestock initiatives. During his visit, the minister also interacted with local farmers engaged in rearing Pashmina goats, gaining insights into their challenges and traditional practices.