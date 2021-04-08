Delhi Confidential: Tough Times

THE ONGOING elections to five Assemblies are spread over eight phases and hence need more time to finish. This also means that officers at Election Commission have had to work longer hours even as Covid-19 cases in Delhi have been on the rise. While the Bihar Assembly elections were more or less uneventful in terms of Covid cases reported from Nirvachan Sadan, the same cannot be said of the ongoing polls. This week one of the three election commissioners tested positive for the virus. Sushil Chandra, who will soon assume charge as Chief Election Commissioner, is now learned to be working from home.

Morning Person

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Wednesday revealed an interesting habit of his while interacting with students during the virtual Pariksha Pe Charcha. Talking about what students should do in their free time, he said he relaxes by sitting on the swing at his residence. Another facet, he revealed, was that his mind works best in the morning, and that is when he tries to take up complex issues and make difficult decisions. The simpler issues and decisions for left for the evening or night.

Some Relief

WHEN THE nation-wide lockdown was first imposed last year, all schools, including residential schools such as the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, were closed and students were sent home. Since February 8, JNVs have allowed class 10 and 12 students to return to campus since they are expected to appear for the Board exams soon. However, the second wave of Covid-19 cases has prompted some district administrators to order the closure of the JNVs again. Given that exams are round the corner and that children mainly from underprivileged background study in these schools, the Education Ministry is learned to have approached the Home Ministry for help. The Home Ministry this week issued an order to all state chief secretaries, asking them to pass instructions to the district magistrates to not force JNV students to return home.