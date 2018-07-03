Delhi Confidential: Lecture time

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani is known to be vocal with his views in the public domain. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani is known to be vocal with his views in the public domain.

Lecture Time

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani is known to be vocal with his views in the public domain, especially on topics like transformation in governance. He is often called to other government forums, including seminars by the Army, to lecture on these topics.

This month he is going to share his thoughts on the subject with management underdergrads. The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, will be hosting Lohani to hear his ideas on transforming Indian Railways and leadership skills.

The last time someone from the Railways offered these thoughts to an IIM was Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who gave a lecture at IIM Kolkata soon after taking charge last year.

Singapore Calling

While many senior Congress leaders had taken a summer break and spent their vacation in the cooler climes of Europe, a group of young leaders of the party are set to travel to Singapore, but on official work. Headed by Milind Deora, Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, Rajiv Satav, Sharmistha Mukherjee and Khushboo will be in Singapore from July 8 to 11 on a goodwill visit.

They will be there on the invitation of the India-Singapore parliamentary forum, set up by Deora and Singapore politician Vivian Balakrishnan in 2005. Balakrishnan is now the foreign minister of Singapore. Earlier this year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had attended a reception hosted by the forum in Singapore.

Poll On Mind

The French want Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inaugural edition of Paris Peace Forum in November this year. To be held coinciding with the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of World War I, the French are expecting leaders from more than 80 countries. With three crucial Assembly elections round the corner, the Indian government is taking its time to make it mind.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App