Delhi Confidential: Clearing The Air

CRITICISING DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said the AAP leader wanted to take all the credit for air pollution control in Delhi. “Woh jeet ka topi apne sar par rakhna chahte hai,” he said. With the Delhi Assembly elections set to be held early next year, and air pollution likely to be a major poll plank, both the BJP as well as AAP are trying to take credit. At the press conference on Monday, Javadekar went on to list measures undertaken by the Centre to improve air quality in the Capital.

Hidden Message

Advertising

UNION MINISTER Giriraj Singh’s veiled dig at the Bihar government for the Patna floods has drawn criticism from the JD(U), an ally of the BJP. However, alliance leaders are wondering who Giriraj was actually targeting. The Urban Development Ministry in the state is headed by a BJP leader; the Mayor is from the BJP; and the Lok Sabha seat has been with the BJP for years now.

New Envoy

THE NORWEGIAN Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, recently went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to present his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind. He attracted quite a lot of attention, as he wore the “Bunad” — the traditional folk costume worn by Norwegians. The colourful outfit, made with wool, is meant to be tight-fitting, and adorned with metal buckles, buttons, jewellery, and even blades. Frydenlund, who has served in Palestine and worked as Norway’s key official for UN matters, will have his hands full — energy, climate and environment, research and global health being his priorities.