Delhi confidential: Procedural Delay

In the last one week, ED officials questioned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel twice in connection with a money-laundering case involving Sterling Biotech group of Gujarat. In the last one week, ED officials questioned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel twice in connection with a money-laundering case involving Sterling Biotech group of Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled out from Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo on Wednesday. The move comes two days after the government announced a ban on 59 mobile apps with Chinese links, including Weibo, WeChat, TikTok and Shareit. Modi joined the Twitter-like Chinese social media platform ahead of his visit to China in May 2015, and had more than 2.4 lakh followers. It seems the platform’s strict rules for verified handles of prominent personalities had slowed the process of quitting the platform.

Loud Silence

In the last one week, ED officials questioned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel twice in connection with a money-laundering case involving Sterling Biotech group of Gujarat. While the Congress gave a standard response on the first day — that it is a witch hunt and is aimed at diverting attention from other issues — former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been silent. Most of the top party leaders too have not spoken out. Priyanka and Rahul are both active on Twitter. Their silence has not gone unnoticed in Congress circles.

Legal Hurdle

After the government move to ban TikTok and 58 other apps, it seems there are few in the legal fraternity to represent the companies in court. While senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has refused to appear for TikTok, senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who had earlier represented and won a case for Bytedance Technology Pvt Limited (which owns TikTok), is also unlikely to represent them. Sources said he had refused indirect enquiries. Singhvi had last year appeared for the company when it challenged a ban against the app imposed by the Madras HC.

Double Boost

Following PM Narendra Modi’s call to be vocal about local, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday announced a novel scheme. The state government has asked self-help groups of Deendayal Antodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission to distribute pineapple and lemon juice between noon and 4 pm on Saturdays. This, the CM said, will help improve immunity in Covid times while supporting farmers. Tripura produces 1.28 lakh MT pineapples annually. The government has allocated Rs 1 crore for the scheme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.