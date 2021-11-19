Delhi Confidential: Fond Memories

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, when he was in the opposition, used to lead vociferous attacks on the then ruling Congress and the Left. However, speaking at the presiding officers’ conference in Shimla, Thakur fondly remembered how the then Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee would support the young MPs. Chatterjee’s call to listen to young MPs in the House, Thakur said, gave them moral support. “That protection meant a lot for us” said the MP from Himachal Pradesh. After the ceremony, Thakur was seen having a warm conversation with Kerala Speaker M B Rajesh, a former Lok Sabha MP.

Put Off

Nitin Gadkari’s visit to Nepal to take part in a Patanjali event has been put off. Instead of physically traveling to Kathmandu, the Union minister will now be joining the event through video conferencing. The schedule drawn up by the organisers also had Gadkari having lunch with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday.

New Assignment

Vinay Kumar, who is currently posted in the Ministry of External Affairs and looking after international organisations, has been named as next Ambassador to Myanmar. He will replace Saurabh Kumar, who is headed to South Block as Secretary (east). Current Secretary (east) Riva Ganguly Das is set to retire.