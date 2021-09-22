Delhi Confidential: Content Talk

I&B MINISTER Anurag Thakur met Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of video-stream giant Netflix, on Tuesday. Tweeting a photo of the meeting, with Hastings wearing a traditional hat and stole from the minister’s home state Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said, “Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas – in multiple languages.” While officials only said the meeting was positive, it comes after months of apprehensions among OTT players such as Netflix as the government has brought in laws to have some influence on their content – what should or should not be shown. The government has been pushing for self-regulation, but it directly intervened in January to get some scenes edited out in one such show. The new IT rules brought content on OTT platforms directly under the I&B Ministry’s purview.

Warm Exchange

FRENCH PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron unleashed a charm offensive as he tweeted in Hindi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Namaste, Priya Sathi, Priya Mitra… Thank you for reaffirming the importance of our Strategic Partnership. India and France are strongly committed to making the Indo-Pacific an area of cooperation and shared values. We will continue to build on this,” he tweeted, in response to Modi’s tweet. Modi had said he had spoken to “my friend” Macron. This was an interesting exchange days before the Quad summit, which comes after the Australia-UK-US deal has been signed that has upset France.

Question Of Parity

WITH THE government promising a just leave system for the Central Armed Police Forces to decrease stress levels, the CRPF had sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs to increase casual leave of the personnel from 15 days to 28 days. The proposal was made on the ground that defence forces get 28 days leave and the CAPFs work in similar tough conditions. The MHA, however, has rejected the proposal, saying CAPFs cannot seek parity with the armed forces as the former are civilian forces.