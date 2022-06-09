Delhi Confidential: Conspicuous by absence

When Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced the CCEA decision on the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops, the absence of the agriculture minister and his deputies was conspicuous. Generally, when a major decision related to a ministry is announced, the minister in-charge concerned is present. However, on Wednesday, neither Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, nor his deputies Shobha Karandlaje and Kailash Choudhary were present. It is learnt that Tomar was occupied with some meetings at his office. However, Thakur’s deputy Dr L Murugan, who is also Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, was present during the briefing.

Grand Welcome

In 2015, when Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Patiala House court for bail in the National Herald case, they reached the AICC headquarters to a grand welcome in a well-orchestrated show of solidarity by party’s top leaders. The party is planning a repeat of the show next week when Rahul will appear before the Enforcement Directorate. All the party MPs have been informally asked to be in Delhi on June 13. To give the plan final touches, a virtual meeting of the AICC general secretaries and the in-charges of states and PCC presidents is scheduled for Thursday. Sonia, who was asked to appear on June 8, has sought another date on health grounds as she is recovering from a bout of Covid..

Tacit Move

Ever since the Rashtriya Lok Dal put up a respectable performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, increasing its tally of MLAs from zero to eight, party chief Jayant Chaudhary has been upbeat about his expansion plans. It is learnt that Rajasthan, where the RLD has one MLA who is also a minister in the Congress government, is one state where Jayant is keen on having a wider footprint. In a seemingly related move, Jayant has added “Bishnoi”, which was his mother Radhika Singh’s gotra, to his profile name on Twitter. The Bishnoi community has a large presence in parts of Rajasthan that goes to polls next year. Jayant said the Twitter tweak was his way of extending solidarity with the community when it is being linked with criminal elements.