Delhi Confidential: A View On Room

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Sanjeev Balyan will move to room 199J on the first floor of Krishi Bhawan. Balyan, it is learnt, was keen for a room on the second floor of the building, but that room is occupied by his senior minister, Giriraj Singh. The new room Balyan has been assigned is next to the one that had his office when he became a Union minister first in 2014. But he had to vacate it in July 2016 after being moved from Agriculture and to the Water Resources Ministry. That old room is now occupied by MoS (Agriculture) Kailash Choudhary.

The HRD Ministry is considering converting several higher education institutions into central universities. It has almost wrapped up work on a Cabinet note to convert three existing Sanskrit deemed universities —- Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Delhi and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati —- into central universities. It now emerges the ministry is also considering central university status for Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) in Tamil Nadu. The Union government is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and the proposal to convert GRI into a central university is part of that.

Lying vacant for more than nine months, the post of Union Law Secretary was filled up last week when the Union government appointed District and Sessions Judge and former Delhi Principal Secretary (Law) Anoop Kumar Mendiratta. But Mendiratta, who had earlier locked horns with the Delhi government and cleared the sanction to prosecute JNU students in an alleged sedition case, has not officially joined the ministry despite the order of appointment passed on October 14. It is learnt that Mendiratta had sent a representation to the government that his appointment as Law Secretary on “contract basis” should instead be replaced with “on deputation”. The government has accepted it and passed a fresh order on October 22. The change is important, as Mendiratta will still be eligible for being elevated as a judge of Delhi High Court, if the collegium recommends his name to the President.

Urging 151 new recruits into Rajya Sabha Secretariat to keep fit by eating healthy food, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has stressed that instant food leads to constant disease and is better avoided. Naidu said as head of the Secretariat family, it is his duty to advise new members of the family on keeping good health. He made it clear that he is not suggesting any food code, and said India’s food habits inherited over the ages offers a diverse range based on seasons and regions, and there is no need to take to fast food.