Delhi Confidential: Tug of War

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

How the tussle between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij over the control of state CID is settled will be a barometer of Khattar’s stock with the BJP leadership after the party’s poor show in the last election. According to party sources, the leadership has expressed displeasure with him over the BJP’s performance by not allocating key departments like Home and Revenue to his candidates. Now that Khattar has kept CID, traditionally under the home department, with him, the leadership is learnt to have given signal to bury the hatchet and allow it to remain with Vij. Sources said a senior leader has spoken to the Chief Minister. Now everyone is waiting to see how long Khattar can stonewall the signals.

In The Works

Even as Railways works out the nitty-gritty of the merger of its eight services into one and fresh intake through a separate exam from 2021, the organisation has cancelled its plans to recruit fresh officers from Engineering Services Exam and the Civil Services Exam this year. A letter from the ministry to UPSC went out last week, saying it would only recruit a few for the RPF Service and not for the other eight services. Some 250 candidates were to be recruited this year to these services. The move has apparently caused some heartburn since the ministry is yet to finalise details of the restructuring and merger move.

New Address

Ramesh Pokhriyal, who was appointed HRD Minister six months ago, has been living in the same bungalow allotted to him as an MP on Teen Murti Lane. He has now been allotted a bigger residence. Pokhriyal will soon be moving into the bungalow at 27 Safdarjung Road, which was previously occupied by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia lost the Lok Sabha election last year from his family borough of Guna in Madhya Pradesh. Pokhriyal organised a small puja at his new residence Wednesday as Makar Sankranti is considered an auspicious day.

