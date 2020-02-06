Delhi Confidential: Passion For Language

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to abolish Telugu medium in government schools has garnered criticism from various quarters. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, it is learnt, has also personally conveyed his disapproval of the move. Naidu is passionate about mother tongue and is learnt to have said that “mother tongue is like the eye; other languages like glasses”. Naidu, who is the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, has made an effort to diversify the bouquet of languages in which MPs can speak in the Upper House.

Protest To Polls

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who have been agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act NPR and NRC for more than 50 days, had an interesting visitor on Wednesday. Mrinal Kanti Das, retired IPS officer of 1977 batch, appointed special police observer by the Election Commission for the Delhi Assembly elections, went to the protest site and spoke to the people about their voting rights. Das’s appointment last week had come in the wake of a youth firing at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia. Both Shaheen Bagh and Jamia are in Okhla constituency.

Eye On Clock

The new system in Lok Sabha to display time given to each speaker on screens placed in the House is turning out to be a headache for presiding officers. With MPs now able to see the time their colleagues are allotted, it has given room for members to complain. On Wednesday, when BSP MP Danish Ali was called to raise the issue of “police atrocities in university campuses”, his microphone was switched off before he was able to complete his submission. Ali was demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into police action at AMU, JNU and Jamia Millia. When BJP’s Virendra Singh Mast rose afterward to speak about “anti-national statements” allegedly made in JNU during protests, and called for the university to be shut down, amid loud protests from Opposition benches, Ali was keeping an eye on the time. He was heard complaining to the Speaker that Mast had been given two entire minutes while he had received only 30 seconds.

