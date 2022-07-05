Delhi Confidential: Feet On Ground

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah annually visits his village on the occasion of Bhaidooj and the second day of Navratri and participates in the meeting of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). Shah, himself a cooperative leader, revealed this on Monday during an event to mark the 100th International Day of Cooperatives. During the event, Shah’s Cabinet colleague Parshottam Rupala took a jibe at cooperative leaders and asked them how they contribute to the sector. Shah, who spoke after the Union minister, responded, “Rupala-saab, no matter how busy I am, even today I attend the AGM of my PACS.” The Home Minister mentioned that he visits the PACS office especially on the days of Bhaidooj and the second day of Navratri, and thinks about how to take the PACS forward.

