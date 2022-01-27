Delhi confidential: Picked For Praise

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chose J&K police for praise among all police forces of the country that received gallantry medals this year. He tweeted, “J&K Police has been the spearhead of India’s fight against terrorism. It is a matter of immense pride to the entire nation, that the @JmuKmrPolice has won the largest share, 115, of the gallantry awards today on Republic Day. This reflects their valour and commitment.” He also paid special tribute to ASI Babu Ram who died fighting militants in Srinagar and was conferred Ashok Chakra posthumously.

Air Veteran

THE FLYPAST featuring 75 aircraft from the three armed forces – the largest ever – was one of the highlights of this Republic Day celebrations. Among the aircraft, there was one that holds special significance for the IAF. The Dakota aircraft, part of some of the formations of the flypast, was the kind that the IAF had used to transport troops of 1st Sikh Regiment to Srinagar in October 1947 during the Kashmir conflict. They were phased out in 1988. But in 2011, Parliamentarian Rajeev Chandrasekhar, now a Union minister, had bought this Dakota from scrap in the UK as his father, an IAF officer, used to fly the Dakota. The old aircraft was restored to flying condition and Chandrasekhar gifted it to the IAF in 2018. It was then inducted into the force’s vintage fleet as Dakota VP-905, also known as Parashurama. It made its first appearance on Republic Day last year.

Waiting List

WITH THE BJP top leadership busy with Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states, one state unit that is eagerly waiting for its attention is that of Karnataka. The repeated setbacks – first the controversy over the bitcoin scam and then setbacks in byelections – have made the factions in the state unit active and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is under pressure to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle. Although the state leaders are keen to visit Delhi to meet the national leaders, they have been discouraged and asked to wait till the elections are over. General secretary Arun Singh, meanwhile, is trying to get reports from the ground and has been frequently visiting the state. Party sources said the state leaders would now have to wait till March-April for the Cabinet reshuffle.