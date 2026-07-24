Delhi Confidential: ‘Odiya Style’

AMIDST HECTIC parleys and strategy meetings over the ongoing protests outside and inside Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah managed to draw fellow MPs’ attention with a slight change in look. Shah, who is mostly seen in his signature white Kurta and pyjama, arrived in Parliament wearing a white dhoti and kurta. Those present at Makar Dwar quickly clicked photos of the minister as he got out of the car. Some curious MPs even sought to know the reason for the switch to dhoti. Shah just smiled as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju guessed that it could be the humid weather. When someone murmured that it’s an Assamese-style dhoti, Shah quickly corrected him: “No, it’s an Odiya-style dhoti.”

The Missing Shoe

LEADER OF the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s “lost shoe” has become a topic of discussion on social media. In a video uploaded on X on Tuesday night, hours after Gandhi was forcibly removed from his protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, he is seen wearing just one shoe. His bare foot caught the attention of many as Gandhi attacked the BJP government over the police action on protesting students. Sources said Gandhi lost the shoe in the chaos at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, when he was detained by the police.

Open Protest

A DAY after he was suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session, following a complaint by two of his former party colleagues accusing him of unparliamentary conduct, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee refused to back down from his protest on Parliament premises. Wearing slogans accusing the BJP of having “20 gaddars (traitors)” on its side in the House, Banerjee raised slogans against the 20 rebel TMC MPs who switched to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India after the TMC’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls. While he cannot enter the House or be part of its business, among other constraints, the rules allow him to access the Parliament campus.