Delhi confidential: Destination J&K

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month as part of Centre’s outreach programmes in the region. Significantly, this will be Shah’s first visit to the region after August 5, 2019 when he announced in Parliament that J&K would no longer enjoy special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the then state into two Union Territories. Sources said the visit is likely to take place around October 22-23. Before that, Shah is likely to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chief Guest

MINISTER OF State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is at the centre of a row over the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths, will be the chief guest at an event organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development on prison reforms on October 7. The central agency is organising the 7th Conference of Heads of Prisons of States and UTs at it headquarters at Mahipalpur and has said that Mishra has given his consent to be the chief guest.

Dr Mandaviya

UNION HEALTH Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is now Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. The minister can, technically, add the “Dr” prefix to his name now that he has completed his PhD. On October 1, Mandaviya completed his PhD on ‘Role of Gram Vidhyapiths in Community Development and Future Challenges’ in the field of political science from Gujarat Institute of Development and Research. The Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University, under which the institute falls, tweeted on this. Tagging the tweet, Mandaviya thanked the university and his guide. “This PhD journey has taken me from gross knowledge to subtle knowledge. This is a very important milestone in my life,” he tweeted.