Delhi Confidential: History Tips

HOME MINISTER Amit Shah surprised many, including some of his own party members, with the deep knowledge about Indian history at a special screening of television serial Vidrohi – based on the life of Odia freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu – at Mahadeva auditorium. At the screening on Monday, which Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan helped organise, Shah shared his knowledge about the Odia icon and said had he been consulted he could have given the serial-makers more information on Buxi Jagabandhu. Shah appeared to have enjoyed the show and even had some light moments with the cast and crew. When Hemal Ingle, one of the leading actresses in the tele-serial introduced herself, Shah asked her where was she from. When Ingle said Kolhapur, Shah said, “Mera sasural hai, Kolhapur.” Shah also lauded Pradhan and advised filmmakers that more such films and serials on the unsung heroes should be made

Voice, Vote

AS CLAUSE-WISE amendments during the passage of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 were being put to vote on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh’s voice betrayed severe strain, prompting the members to urge him to sip water. It had much to do with a rare legislative rigour shown by the House while passing another Bill. While passing the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the House voted on 106 clauses and clause-wise amendments, which took more than 30 minutes. Even during that time, Harivansh was on the chair of the House.

Local First

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS’S Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Tuesday raised an issue in Rajya Sabha that struck a chord with Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu. Speaking in Bengali, Roy pointed to the Bengali signage for Whitechapel station on the London tube that has now been installed, given the large Bengali population in the area. Roy said central institutions across the country have signage only in Hindi and English, and while this was fine, those in the local language must also be installed. Naidu marked it as an important issue, and brought up the need for signage in local language several times during the proceedings, even after Roy’s short speech was long over. He asked the ministers present in the House, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Sarbananda Sonowal, to take note of the matter and inform their colleagues. “This (issue) is not limited to Kolkata, but for every state. First signs should be in the mother tongue, and then Hindi and English, otherwise the local people will not understand,” said Naidu. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh appealed to colleagues to “stop calling these languages regional languages”. He said these were national languages.t.