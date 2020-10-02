Delhi Confidential: Rally Plan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been keeping away from public meetings due to health reasons, is expected to address a public rally in north Bengal soon. According to BJP sources, Shah is likely to visit the state between October 10 and 20, and it will probably be his first public appearance since his hospital stay. Shah’s rally could also launch the BJP’s campaign ahead of next year’s Assembly election. Shah had an almost four-hour-long meeting with BJP leaders from Bengal on Thursday to discuss party strategy for the poll-bound state. The party has also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s time so that he can visit the state during Durga Puja.

Taken By Surprise

There was speculation all through Wednesday that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may go to Hathras. But Rahul Gandhi’s plan to go to Hathras came as a surprise to many Congress leaders. Some were told about the plan only when they reached Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence in the morning. Interestingly, the UP Police, which arrested Rahul, Priyanka and other Congress leaders, did not just release them from the Buddh International Circuit guest house but also escorted them all the way to 10 Janpath. The idea was to ensure that Congress leaders don’t proceed to Hathras after their release. With Rahul set to embark on a kisan yatra from Saturday, it will be Priyanka who will take forward the Hathras campaign.

Bidding Farewell

Late Union minister Suresh Angadi’s absence was palpable at the monthly retirement function of Railways. Minister Piyush Goyal said that continuing to work for the good of railways and society even after retirement would be a fitting homage to Angadi. Several top-level retirees said it felt strange to not have Angadi at the event. During the pandemic, such functions have shifted to video-conference and Angadi rarely missed any of those. Along with two Railway Board members, around 2,100 officials retired on Thursday in the Indian Railways, and the VC platform made sure all of them could be part of the function.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.