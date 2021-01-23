Delhi confidential: Timely Intervention

AFTER COMING across a video of a CISF man saving the life of a passenger who had suffered heart attack at a Delhi Metro station, Home Minister Amit Shah may not have publicly lauded the personnel, but has expressed his desire to meet him. Shah called the intervention of the CISF man an example of the “unwavering commitment towards serving the motherland and humanity” by Central Armed Police Forces. The incident took place three days ago when a passenger at the Dabri Mor Metro Station collapsed after suffering heart attack. The CISF man rushed to him and gave him Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation or CPR. The timely intervention saved the passenger’s life.

Show of Loyalty

RAJASTHAN CHIEF Minister Ashok Gehlot’s outburst against the letter-writing leaders in the Congress at the CWC meeting on Friday did not come as a surprise to many in the party. Some leaders felt it was classic Congress politics and a clever ploy by the veteran to try to kill several birds with one stone. Gehlot’s name is often taken whenever there is talk of a non-Gandhi for the post of Congress president. He was also personally close to many of the 23 leaders – who wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking sweeping changes in the party – including Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. There was a perception he was acceptable to the 23 leaders. His aggression on Friday, some feel, was to clearly distance himself from the letter-writers and showcase his loyalty to the Gandhis. Besides, Gehlot still faces a threat from Sachin Pilot in his home state. So it was perhaps also a message to the Gandhis that his loyalty towards them is unflinching.

Back to Questions

DURING THE monsoon session, which was held amid the pandemic with too many restrictions, the question hour was scrapped, drawing strong criticism from the opposition. So in the Budget session, it has been reinstated, extending the duration of the daily session to five hours. The MPs appear to be keen, as several of them have started sending in their questions for the government to answer. So far, the Lok Sabha MPs have sent 8,340 questions – both starred (to be answered in the floor of the House) as well as unstarred (for written answers) – to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Secretariat picks a ballot everyday for starred questions. So far, the ballots have been picked for dates up to February 11.

Vaccine Gesture

As India sent Covid-19 vaccines to Brazil on Friday after a bit of delay, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro thanked India with an image of Hanuman with the Sanjivani, flying from India to Brazil. He had made the same reference in April last year when he had asked for Hydroxychloroquine.