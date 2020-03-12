Delhi Confidential: Holding Fort

BJP president J P Nadda BJP president J P Nadda

Amit Shah may be calling the shots in major organisational decisions in the party, but when it comes to protocols, the BJP leadership seems to be going by the book. While new party president J P Nadda has replaced Shah on party’s posters and hoardings, on Tuesday when the leaders were seated for the central election committee meeting, Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took seats at the head of the table —- Shah was seated after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Modi’s left. When the Prime Minister arrived at the party office, it was only Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh received him at the entrance

Common Past

The BJP on Wednesday announced names of two former Congressmen as party candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Besides being former Congressmen, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Bhubaneswar have another common factor: both have been chief whips in Parliament — Kalita in Rajya Sabha and Scindia in Lok Sabha. As whips, ironically, their jobs were to keep the party flock together to battle the BJP in Parliament.

Namaste World

As the novel coronavirus spreads, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday adopted namaste to greet the Spanish royal couple at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The UK’s Prince Charles had earlier adopted the namaste. Indian diplomats have been greeting foreign diplomats with the hands-off greeting in recent days.

Workplace Wonder

After opening a swanky gym, NITI Aayog on Wednesday opened a crèche for children of its employees. It has designated playing and learning activity area for the kids. The crèche, to be run by Central Postal Ladies Organisation, was inaugurated by NITI V-C Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant. A tweet from the Aayog’s official handle said, “…NITI Aayog understands that career & motherhood are equally important and one must complement the other.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.