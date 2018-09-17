Delhi Confidential: On Invite List

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh

WHILE THE RSS has not disclosed names of the invitees to its three-day lecture series beginning in Delhi on Monday, Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh in a video he tweeted revealed that he has received an invitation for the event. Singh thanked the Sangh and said it will give him opportunity to know it more closely. Singh, who had been been in political oblivion for a while, was back in the spotlight two months ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his name in his speech at the ground-breaking ceremony for infra projects in Lucknow.

THE ANNUAL cleanliness drive by the government preceding Gandhi Jayanti throws up interesting numbers from the Indian Railways system. Baroda House, which is the Northern Railway headquarters in Delhi, has generated 67 truckloads of waste this year. Officials are surprised that they had been sitting on such a pile of office discards. But officials in Old Delhi station were left red-faced as during a cleanliness inspection, minister Piyush Goyal found enough dirt to give the station director a dressing down.

IN AN attempt to connect with the elderly Indian-origin people in Trinidad and Tobago, the Indian envoy to the country, Biswadip Dey, has embarked on a journey, titled “Celebrating the Elders”. Dey, who realised that there are more than 100 Indian-origin people in the country who were aged more than 90, has been going around meeting them. His only criteria has been that they should be more than 90, as on January 1, 2018. In the past six months, he has met more than 50 of them — about 13 aged more than 100. His efforts have been widely appreciated in the island nation. Now, the embassy has put out a video of his outreach effort on its social media pages. Ancestors of these people of Indian-origin had travelled there as indentured workers.

THE LEGAL wing of the government is facing a shortage of law officers. Attorney General K K Venugopal told the Supreme Court during a hearing on setting up a committee to oversee implementation of prison reforms that there was a shortage of Additional Solicitors General. The AG said this when it was suggested that the services of a full-time ASG be spared for the committee. This was not enough to manage the workload, he said, adding that he had taken it up with the government too. There are only seven Additional Solicitors General currently in the Supreme Court. Three resigned — two last year and one this year. The office of the Solicitor General is also vacant after the resignation of its last occupant Ranjit Kumar.

