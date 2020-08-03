Delhi Confidential: Paying Last Respect

Shivpal Singh Yadav Shivpal Singh Yadav

The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh were brought to Delhi from Singapore on Sunday and many leaders reached his residence to pay their respects. Among them was Shivpal Singh Yadav. Singh and Shivpal have a history. When a feud broke out in the Mulayam Singh Yadav family in 2017, Singh had backed Shivpal, much to the chagrin of former UP chief minister and Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav. Singh was not in the Samajwadi Party then but he chose to throw his weight behind Shivpal, Akhilesh’s uncle. Shivpal parted ways with the SP and his presence at Singh’s residence shows how much he valued the late leader, whose political moves and maneuvers were always enigmatic.

No Invite Still

The stone-laying ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya seems to be becoming an instance of BJP veterans feeling slighted. While L K Advani, who led the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s, is still waiting for an invitation for the bhoomi-pujan ceremony, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief J P Nadda are expected to attend, veteran BJP leader M M Joshi has also not received an invite yet. To believe sources in VHP, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, is expected to give the invitation to Advani. Meanwhile, senior leader Uma Bharti said she has been asked to be present in Ayodhya from August 4 to 6 by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. She said it would be embarrassing for her to boast about her role in the Ayodhya campaign, as it was the combined efforts of millions that led to fulfillment of their dream. “Like rivers merge in the sea, @narendramodi’s presence is adequate at the foundation stone laying ceremony for all of us,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Weekend Trip

US Ambassador Kenneth Juster went temple-hopping over the weekend, visiting two Hanuman temples in Connaught Place and Jhandewalan. The US Embassy also posted a picture of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and captioned it “Happy friendship day”.

