Delhi Confidential: FIR Yatra

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh has planned an “Azam Khan FIR yatra” from Delhi to Lucknow on October 16 to give a complaint to police to register a case against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Singh had strained relations with Khan when he was in the SP. Singh, who had been expelled from the SP, has ensured that Lok Sabha constituencies held by the SP, such as Firozabad, Mainpuri and Kannauj, are covered in the yatra. These three constituencies are among the five seats the SP won in 2014. A Hindutva outfit, Yuva Hindu Vahini Bharat, on Thursday announced that Singh would be its patron and would lead the yatra.

All Praise

Speaking on a topic like defence of secularism and the Constitution, Congress leaders normally would not let go of an opportunity to attack the BJP and its government. But former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh made no mention of either while delivering the A B Bardhan Memorial Lecture on the topic on Tuesday. Appearing on a CPI platform for the first time, Singh was all praise for Bardhan. He said Bardhan, as also Left leaders like Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, were a great support to him in ensuring that the UPA government did not go off the rails of the Common Minimum Programme. CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy, on his part, said Singh was invited to the lecture as there was a need for major secular parties and the Left to be part of a broad platform to fight fascist trends and defend secularism, democracy and the Constitution.

Upping The Ante

With the political slugfest over the Rafale deal controversy deepening, leaders of both the BJP and Congress are intensifying their verbal attack on each other every day. After the Congress used the “thief” barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described Rahul as a “liar”. But this seems to have created a dilemma for spokespersons. Party spokespersons were asked to use “hard words” and “harsher language” against the Congress during the day. The spokespersons were struggling to find “hard words”.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App