Delhi confidential: Joining Again

Having decided to rejoin the Congress, Delhi MLA Alka Lamba had a couple of meetings with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the last one month or so. At 3 pm on Friday, Lamba announced at AICC headquarters that she would formally rejoin the party. The party, as also AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko, had no clue. Lamba tweeted the joining time and venue and sent a voice message to her supporters asking them to turn up at AICC headquarters. Perhaps realising that the grand old party has its own way of functioning, she then sent another message saying the joining has been postponed to Saturday.

Advertising

Cultural Point

The chief guest at an event at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while releasing its book on Our Indian Constitution, displayed a copy — handwritten — of the original version of the Constitution. The page on Fundamental Rights had a picture of Ram, the page on Directive Principles had an image of Krishna, while other pages had Mahavir and Buddha. But there was no picture of Babur or Aurangzeb, Prasad pointed out. According to him, if it had been written now, critics would have said there was an attempt to create Hindu Rashtra. But, he insisted, it reflected the composite culture of India.

Another Honour

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has received the Order of Green Crescent, the highest civilian award of Comoros, an African island nation. It was presented to Naidu by Comoros President Azali Assamouni in Moroni. This is his second international honour since Naidu became Vice-President in 2017. In March this year, United Nations Peace University, Costa Rica, conferred an honorary doctorate on him for his contribution to sustainable development as minister of urban development and rule of law. During talks with the Comoros President, Naidu said changes regarding J&K is an internal matter and makes no difference to boundaries. Assamouni said that Comoros trusts India on J&K as India inherited the wisdom and principles of Gandhi.