Delhi Confidential: Special Screening

Home Minister Amit Shah and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others, turned up for the special screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj at PVR, Chanakyapuri, on Wednesday evening. The movie is based on the life and exploits of 12th Century Rajput king who had once defeated Muhammad Ghori before being captured and executed by the latter. With Shah being there, several top officers also showed up at the special screening.

Track Record

Former Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha on Wednesday praised NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyaya, citing her track record and the difference she has made to the roads in rural areas. Delivering the 53rd ICSSR Foundation Day Lecture, Sinha said, “Alka Upadhyay was the Joint Secretary, looking after PMGSY, whom we brought from Madhya Pradesh…she has done six years of PMGSY in Madhya Pradesh and four-and-a-half years in the Ministry of Rural Development. Now, she has been brought as NHAI Chairman…I am sure, it will improve further.”

Birthday Bash

As most of the Union ministers visited different places across the country to launch the Modi government’s fortnight-long eighth anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar was in Andhra Pradesh and it was his birthday. He was in Rajahmundry to attend the Garib Kalyan Sammelan where party workers came to know about the Minister’s birthday. The enthusiastic workers brought four cakes, while a farmer brought bananas from his farm for the minister. An overwhelmed Chandrasekhar told them that he usually celebrates his birthday quietly with his wife, daughter and son, and this year’s will be etched in his memory as a special one. The party workers also brought him ‘prasad’ from the Tirupati Balaji temple.