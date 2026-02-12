Delhi Confidential: Word Watch

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took the Bollywood route to confront UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his recent “qayamat ka din kabhi nahin aayega (doomsday will never come)” remark aimed at those still “dreaming of Babri mosque structure”. As Akhilesh concluded a press conference at the party office on Wednesday, a song from 1967 Bollywood movie ‘Bahu Begum’ — ‘hum intzaar karenge tera qayamat tak, khuda kare ki qayamat ho aur tu aaye…’ — was played on a TV screen. Akhilesh said it was his response to the Chief Minister [Yogi Adityanath] for “spoiling” the word ‘qayamat’.
Taking Notice
The Opposition notice for a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday had some errors on the basis of which it could have been rejected. But Birla learnt to have directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to amend the ‘defective’ notice that mentioned 2025 instead of 2026 on four instances. The Opposition later withdrew the notice signed by 118 Opposition MPs and replaced it with a fresh one with correct dates, which was accepted. According to sources in Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla had given instructions to accept and proceed with the new notice.
Building Bond
Uttarakhand resident Deepak Kumar, who lost many of his gym members after he stood up to a group of Bajrang Dal members for a 70-year-old Muslim man, is getting support from Congress. An AICC leader is planning to direct leaders and members of state unit to buy membership for his gym. The move is intended to send a message that the party is behind a man who took a stand on a communal issue. Some party members in Kotdwar town have already been directed to buy membership of the gym run by Kumar.
